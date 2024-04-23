AP HC directs State govt to correct errors in SSC and Inter certificates

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the State government to correct the mistakes in the SSC and Intermediate certificates regarding the details such as names of students, parents and date of birth.

The court said, “Rejecting to make changes on the pretext of passing the deadline, missing records, and other reasons were not allowed.”

Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad in a recent judgement said, “The State government has to follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in this regard.” The court also stated that the application for correcting the errors in the certificates cannot be rejected on the pretext such an opportunity will be misused. It is a clear violation of civilian rights, the court added.

Such errors in the certificate will prove costly to the students. Correcting them should be allowed, the court said and pointed out that besides academic pursuits, these certificates are also used for job applications and as identity. The School Education Commissioner was directed to take necessary measures in this direction.

The verdict was given followed by the petition filed by Kundeti Venkata Narasaiah of Kalidindi village in Krishna district. He first approached Gudivda DEO for correction of the mistake in his records. The DEO responded positively and recommended changes to the higher authorities. However, the same was rejected in 2016, stating that it was a mistake of the parents to give the wrong details. Further, it was pointed out that corrections will be entertained only within three years of passing out of the student. Venkata Narasaiah filed a petition in the High Court in 2022.