Bapatla: ‘SAMARTH’ launched for smooth conduct of polls

GUNTUR: Incorporating technology into policing for the smooth conduct of the general elections in the district, the Bapatla police have developed the SAMARTH mobile app.

This app not only helps track the movements of patrolling units and police officers on poll duty but also provides real-time updates to the administration about the ground situation in over 1,500 polling stations in the district.

Officially launching the app in Bapatla on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal informed TNIE that with this web-based solution, SAMARTH, the police department can effectively and quickly monitor the security system on polling day.

He explained that a special control room has been set up where police can pinpoint the exact location of personnel and their movements in the allotted routes.

“The app displays the positions of over 4,000 security personnel involved in election duties on polling day. Its major feature is the ‘SOS’ button, designed to raise an alarm in case of violence or untoward activities in booths.

In case of any emergency, the nearest security personnel, special striking party, and mobile party will be alerted within seconds, and with the help of Google Maps, they can navigate to the location within a short span of time,” the SP explained.

Additionally, Vakul Jindal highlighted that important information and notifications can be sent simultaneously to over 2,000 police personnel, even without internet signals. He mentioned that election rules, information related to various laws, training material, and orders from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and police authorities can be accessed by police personnel at any time.

Additional SP TP Vithaleshwar, SB inspector V Mallikarjuna Rao, election cell inspector A Srinivasa Reddy, and others were also present.