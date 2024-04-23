Jagan playing havoc with health of people by selling substandard liquor: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Accusing that the YSRC government has caused irreparable damage to the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Chief Minister, who promised to impose total prohibition on liquor, is now playing havoc with the health of the people by selling substandard liquor.

Participating in a public meeting as part of ‘Praja Galam’ at Jaggampeta of Kakinada district and at Srungavarapukota of Vizianagaram district on Monday, Naidu accused Jagan of failing in keeping up several promises like abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Alleging that Jagan is popularly known for arrogance, destruction and looting, the TDP chief called upon the people to get ready and come together to dethrone Jagan and his party.

Stating that government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy does not have the stature to criticise a tall personality like Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Naidu criticised the YSRC leaders for stooping so low by resorting to personal attacks on leaders of rival parties.

He said that a woman Lakshmi from the State has cut her thumb in New Delhi condemning the ongoing atrocities in the State. “Don’t cut your (people) fingers and instead use them to press the button in the coming elections to dethrone the Jagan government,” he appealed to the public. The TDP chief asserted that the State has the future only if the National democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to power in the State.

Further stating that the elections are only nominal since the future has been decided by the people to elect the NDA both at the Centre and in the State, Naidu felt that the change among the people is clearly visible and this will turn into a wave in which YSRC will be washed out.

“The people have the weapon to hit hard the ego of the YSRC leaders,” he said, adding that these ruling party leaders are using highly objectionable language against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, which the respected society feels shameful. Like the YSRC leaders, either the TDP or any other party leaders never spoke about the family members of any leader on the floor of the Assembly, he pointed out.

Regretting that all the systems in the State have collapsed, Naidu said that he too is a victim in the hands of Jagan. “If you want jobs for the youth in the State, the NDA should come to power and I am promising you that 20 lakh jobs will be created in the coming five years by inviting industries to the State,” Naidu said and urged the people to elect the NDA candidates in the coming polls.