Kesineni Nani files nomination amid huge fanfare

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada YSRC MP candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s development initiatives surpassed those of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, claiming a threefold advancement for the State.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his nomination papers on Monday, Nani cited increased GDP and per capita income during Jagan’s tenure, despite the pandemic’s challenges. He also pointed out a 7 per cent reduction in State poverty according to a NITI Aayog report.

Expressing confidence in his party’s victory in the Vijayawada Parliamentary seat and all associated Assembly segments, he accused Naidu of deceiving Vijayawada and Guntur with promises regarding the new capital, Amaravati. Alleging neglect, Nani stated that Naidu failed to allocate even Rs 100 crores for Vijayawada’s development during his five-year term. Nani’s nomination rally commenced at Ganesh Temple in One Town, winding through crowded city streets for nearly three hours before concluding with the submission of his nomination to District Election Officer S Dilli Rao at the NTR District Collector’s office.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from YSRC leaders, youth, women, and supporters from across the constituency.

YSRC MLAs Samineni Udayabhanu and Vellampalli Srinivas, along with YSRC MLA candidates Sheikh Asif and Swamidas, S Thitupathirao, and Devineni Avinash, also attended Nani’s nomination ceremony.