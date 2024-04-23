Net worth of Jagan and his family surged by over 48% in five years

GUNTUR : The net worth of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family is a whopping Rs 757.65 crore.

According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission along with his nomination papers on Monday, the value of the assets is 48.4 per cent more than what they were five years ago - Rs 510.68 crore.

They represent the value of the assets possessed by Jagan, his wife YS Bharathi, and their daughters YS Harshini Reddy, and YS Varsha Reddy. The assets included movable ones worth Rs 650,66,76,710, including Rs 2,86,53,937 offshore and immovable assets worth Rs 106,98,27,071. Of this, self-acquired assets are worth Rs 36,69,08,061 and assets worth Rs 67,29,19,010 are inherited. The total income of the family members shown in IT returns in the 2022-23 financial year is Rs 73.68 crore. Majority of the assets of Rs 529.87 crore are owned by Jagan, including movable assets worth Rs 483.09 crore of which, Rs 263.24 crore assets are investments in bonds and shares. Assets valued at Rs 46.78 crore are in immovable assets.

He is the major shareholder in Sandur Power Company, Bharathi Cement Corporation, Classic Realty, Saraswati Power & Industries and various entities.

Meanwhile, Bharathi owns assets worth Rs 176,30,27,034, their elder daughter Harshini has assets worth Rs 25,89,69,376 including offshore assets worth Rs 1,31,75,471. Assets worth Rs 25,57,82,377, including offshore assets worth Rs 1,54,78,466, are owned by their younger daughter Varsha.

They also own gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 14,20,05,360. The family’s overall liabilities exceeds over Rs 35 crore, including Rs 10,41,91,501 liabilities under disputes.

While the YSRC chief has liabilities to the tune of Rs 8,81,97,056 Bharathi’s total liabilities stand at Rs 9,07,70,037.

According to the affidavit, Jagan’s name appears in as many as 26 FIRs pertaining to different cases.