Sandeep takes charge as new president of NAREDCO

VIJAYAWADA: National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) acts as a bridge between the real estate and industry as well as the government, said NAREDCO National President G Haribabu.

The swearing-in-ceremony of the new executive committee of the NAREDCO Central Zone was organised here on Monday. Malaxmi Group CEO Sandeep Mandava took charge as the new president of the Central Zone.

NAREDCO is a self-regulatory organisation under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Union Government, providing services in the field of real estate development.

Speaking on the occasion, Haribabu said that the council is to create an environment that promotes the growth of the real estate industry.

He stated that the NAREDCO is trying to reduce the gap between the industry and the government through advisory and consultation processes.

“NAREDCO plays an active role in designing key policies with reforms affecting the sector through coordination and cooperation among the members of the sector. It will be able to take fast steps only when job opportunities are improved. The sector is growing like sky is the limit in other States, while there are different conditions prevailed in AP,” he added. Sandeep said steps will be taken to strengthen the sector. NAREDCO will try to progress with the coordination of the Central and State governments. All necessary steps will be taken to protect the interests of consumers, he added.