Andhra Pradesh: Several bigwigs file nominations

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, YSRC

Balineni has represented Ongole Assembly constituency five times and has now set his sights to secure a sixth term. A close associate of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the sitting MLA has worked as minister in his cabinet. Later, he joined YSRC. He is also the former Minister for Energy, Forest & Environment, Science & Technology. The net worth of Balineni and his family is pegged at Rs 10,03,30,496. This includes moveable assets worth Rs 64,55,496 and immovable assets worth Rs 9,38,75,000. They, too, have no liabilities. He has two pending cases and was convicted in one case and paid a fine.