Andhra Pradesh: Several bigwigs file nominations
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, TDP
The 70-year-old politician entered politics at a very young age and won Ongole Lok Sabha segment on Congress ticket in 1998, 2004, and 2009 elections. In 2014, he resigned from the Congress and joined the TDP. He unsuccessfully contested the Ongole MP seat. However, he won the segment in 2019 on YSRC ticket. In February 2024, he returned to the TDP fold and is now vying for another term as Ongole MP. His family owns assets worth Rs 57,95,39,820, including Rs 26,81,95,220 moveable assets and immovable assets worth Rs 31,13,44,600. Their liabilities are valued at Rs 27,63,23,277. He has no pending cases against him.
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TDP
The former Rajya Sabha MP is pitted in a high stakes battle against YSRC's V Vijayasai Reddy for the Nellore parliament constituency. Though decks were cleared for Vemireddy to contest the Nellore Lok Sabha seat on a YSRC ticket, he and his wife resigned from the ruling party and joined the TDP. The value of assets owned by him and his family is Rs 716,33,22,265, including moveable assets worth Rs 511,37,80,639 and immovable assets worth Rs 204,95,41,626. His total liabilities stands at Rs 200,26,20,798. He has as many as six cases filed against him.
Velagapalli Varaprasada Rao, BJP
An IAS officer from the 1983 batch, Rao opted for voluntary retirement in 2009 and joined the Praja Rajyam Party. He unsuccessfully contested the elections. In 2014, he joined YSRC and won as Tirupati MP. In 2019, Rao won the Gudur Assembly constituency. He recently quit YSRC and joined the BJP. He is set to contest the Tirupati Lok Sabha segment. His family owns assets worth Rs 31,20,03,400, including moveable assets worth Rs 13,12,50,500 and immovable assets worth Rs 18,07,52,900. They have no liabilities according to the affidavit. There are no pending cases against him.
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, YSRC
Balineni has represented Ongole Assembly constituency five times and has now set his sights to secure a sixth term. A close associate of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the sitting MLA has worked as minister in his cabinet. Later, he joined YSRC. He is also the former Minister for Energy, Forest & Environment, Science & Technology. The net worth of Balineni and his family is pegged at Rs 10,03,30,496. This includes moveable assets worth Rs 64,55,496 and immovable assets worth Rs 9,38,75,000. They, too, have no liabilities. He has two pending cases and was convicted in one case and paid a fine.
Simhadri Chandrasekhar, YSRC
A renowned oncologist, Chandrasekhar is making his electoral debut by contesting the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency. He is the son of renowned lawyer and former MP Simhadri Satyanarayana. Though the YSRC initially appointed Chandrasekhar as Avanigadda Assembly constituency in-charge, he was later given MP ticket. His family owns assets worth Rs 138,45,33,974, including moveable assets worth Rs 59,06,97,040 and immovable assets worth Rs 79,38,36,934. He neither has any liabilities nor pending cases against him.
Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, TDP
The TDP State president has won three consecutive elections from Harishchandrapuram Assembly constituency. Later, he unsuccessfully contested the Tekkali constituency in 2009. However, he won from the segment in 2014 and 2019 and is now seeking a third term. The new worth of him and his family stands at Rs 17,11,90,758, including moveable assets worth Rs 6,60,31,258 and immovable assets worth Rs 10,51,59,500. His total liabilities stand at over Rs 3.79 crore. He has as many as 24 pending cases against him.
Seediri Appalaraju, YSRC
Graduate in MD General Medicine, Appalaraju entered politics before 2019 and joined the YSRC. He contested from Palasa and won with a high majority. He was inducted into Jagan's cabinet as Minister for Animal Husbandry. He is now vying for a second term. The assets owned by him and his family are worth Rs 5,13,86,200. This includes moveable assets worth Rs 2,59,76,100 and immovable assets worth Rs 2,54,10,100. Appalaraju has liabilities to the tune of Rs 1,60,58,281. He has three pending cases.