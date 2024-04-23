Singanamala, the land of political stalwarts, freedom fighters

ANANTAPUR: Singanamala Assembly constituency in Anantapur district has a history of producing political stalwarts and freedom fighters. It has not only given ministers to the State but also sent Neelam Sanjiva Reddy to the august office of the President of India.

Even before independence, the Singanamala region was known for producing leaders who strove to uplift the people. It has become popular as the land of revolutionaries and social workers.

While, legendary communist leader Tarimela Nagireddy hailed from Tarimela village in the constituency, Neelam Rajasekhara Reddy is another leader who made an arc on the political scape of the country.

Singanamala was part of the Putluru Assembly constituency in 1952 and in 1967 during the delimitation process, it became the Assembly constituency replacing Putluru. It comprised Singanamala, Bukkarayasamudram, Garladinne, Narpala, Atmakur, and Kuderu mandals. It was reserved for the SCs in 1978.

In the 2009 delimitation process, the Atmakur mandal went to the Raptadu Assembly constituency, and Kuderu mandal was merged with the Uravakonda Assembly constituency. In their place, Yellanuru and Putluru mandals became part of the Singanamala Assembly constituency.

Since its inception, as many as 12 elections have taken place in the constituency. It was represented by leaders like Rukmini Devi, Jayaram, Shamanthakamani, and Sake Sailajanath.

Samantakamani contested five times—in 1985 and 1989 from Congress, and from TDP in 2004 and 2009—but won only once. She was a two-time MLC.