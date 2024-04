Pemmasani and his wife own shares in 101 public listed companies in US

The TDP candidate has moveable assets valued at Rs 2316,54,45,165 and immovable assets worth Rs 72,00,24,245. Sriratna owns moveable assets worth Rs 2289,35,36,539 and immovable assets worth Rs 34,82,22,507. They also jewellery, and precious stones worth Rs 2,40,61,250. While Pemmasani has Rs 2.06 lakh cash in hand, his wife Koneru Sriratna has Rs 1.52 lakh. As per the IT returns filed in financial year 2022-23, their annual income stands at Rs 605,57,48,599 in the US and Rs 3,68,840 in India.

The couple are major shareholders in various companies, including Go4Funding, Pemmasani Huffman Investments, Pemmasani Interests, Aspen Publishing. Pemmansani’s family owns bonds and shares worth Rs 5550,82,38,466 in 101 public listed companies in the US.

The liabilities of the family exceeds Rs 1,000 crore. Pemmasani and Sriratna have liabilities to the tune of Rs 519 crore each, totalling to Rs 1,038 crore.

After completing his MBBS at NTR Medical University of Health Sciences in 1999, Pemmasani went to the US and finished PG in Internal Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania in 2005 and became a successful physician. He is the founder and CEO of UWorld, an online learning platform.

Although he planned to contest from Narasaraopet in 2014, he did not get a ticket due to various reasons.