Unkept poll promises rankle Guntakal segment

ANANTAPUR : Once known for its development and hailed as the second Bombay for its textile industries, the Guntakal Assembly constituency is now in dire need of a helping hand for its resurgence.

One of the seven Assembly constituencies in Anantapur district, Guntuakal has three mandals—Guntakal, Gooty, and Pamidi. Guntakal is also the railway division headquarters and where Asia’s largest spinning mill used to exist. The constituency is also famous for its third-century Gooty fort.

Even as the other constituencies in the region develop with more industries coming their way and old ones getting revived, there is development taking place in the constituency and it has been regressing day by day. The promises made to the people of the constituencies during elections have not just remained tall talk but empty walk.

Guntakal Spinning Mill employed 1,352 people directly and several depended on it indirectly. It was started in 1954 in the cooperative sector and was locked down in 1991. Since then, during every election, promises have been made for its revival, but even after more than three decades, nothing has happened.

Even during the runup to the 2019 elections, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, and the current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have given assurance for its revival during their election campaign in Guntakal. However, nothing happened, leaving people of the region dejected. Now, yet again people are looking forward to the leaders giving some concrete assurances.