Voters must be wary of NRIs giving money: YSRC general secretary Sajjala

VIJYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has urged the people to be aware of the ‘nefarious designs’ of the TDP and report to police any instance of NRIs affiliated to the TDP distributing money to the voters.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sajjala said the NRI cell of the TDP had been roped in to pump money and ‘buy’ the voters. “The NRIs are openly saying that votes should be purchased. They are roaming in the villages to attract voters. People should be wary of such persons and hand them over to the police,” he said.

On other issues, Sajjala said Jana Sainiks were hoping to see their leader Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Minister for at least two years. “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, however, allocated just 24 seats initially and later cut the number to 21. Of these, nearly 10-12 candidates are from other parties. Pawan was able to get just 10 seats for his leaders,” Sajjala said and even doubted that the actor-politician might opt out of the contest at the last minute. “There is no wonder if Pawan Kalyan does not contest the elections on the pretext that he wants to campaign for the party across the State,” Sajjala averred.

Sajjala alleged that Naidu was sending TDP leaders into other parties and making them contest the election from there.

On Pawan’s brother Chiranjeevi speaking in support of the alliance, Sajjala said he was shocked to watch the actor speaking in favour of those who have cheated banks. He however said, “Chiraneevi is a good actor and he can come back to direct politics.”

Meanwhile, TANA former chairman Yarlagadda Venkataramana termed TDP NRI-US Coordinator Komati Jayaram’s remarks on buying votes deplorable.