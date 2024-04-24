46 Andhra Pradesh mandals likely to face severe heatwave

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 46 mandals in the State are likely to reel under severe heatwave, while 143 mandals are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a heatwave at isolated places over Rayalaseema, besides predicting hot, humid, and discomforting weather at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh for the next four days.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most places.

As many as 66 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 84 mandals recorded heatwave.

Chagalamarri in Nandyal district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius followed by Jami in the Vizianagaram district at 44.9, Khajipeta in YSR district at 44.6, Vagruru in Kurnool district at 44.2, Devarapalli in Anakapalli district at 44.1 degrees Celsius.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) advised people not to venture during the daytime between 11 am and 3 pm.

The IMD also emphasised the significant risks of elevated temperatures during heatwaves, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Advisory