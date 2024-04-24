Andhra Pradesh: CEO & his team keep a close watch on MCC violations, seizures reach Rs 141 crore

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena and his team are keeping a close watch on electioneering in the State from the Integrated Command Control Centre (CCC) set up at the CEO office to ensure the conduct of the general elections in a free and fair manner in the State on May 13.

This has resulted in seizure of more than Rs141 crore worth cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other articles in the State after the announcement of the election schedule. The seizure so far is almost double the value of cash and other election inducements seized in the last elections, and it is a record in the history of State elections.

From the CCC equipped with sophisticated gadgets, movement of vehicles passing through 358 checkposts out of the total 424 in the State is being monitored via webcasting. The violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and illegal transportation of liquor and other material are being checked effectively.

The Election Commission has taken several measures to curb the illegal flow of liquor during the elections. By installing web cameras at the entry and exit points of the godowns of distilleries in the State, the movement of vehicles transporting liquor is being monitored through GPS tracking from the CCC.

Similarly, the movement of 1,680 vehicles used by flying squad teams, sectoral officers and DGT vehicles used for transportation of EVMs are being tracked from the CCC.