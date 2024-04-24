Andhra Pradesh CM reiterates support to VSP staff stir against privatisation

VIJSAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reiterated that the State government and his party will continue to support the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees struggle against privatisation of the plant.

Interacting with the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi leaders at Endada, he said the State government and the YSRC have time and again expressed solidarity with their cause. He recalled the YSRC writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abandon the move to privatise VSP.

“Allocation of iron ore mines on a permanent basis will improve the plant’s financial health. We are working tirelessly and exerting pressure on the Central government in this regard. The YSRC has the right to seek the support of Vizag Steel Plant workers’ in this election as we have been extending support to you,” he asserted.

Criticising the Opposition parties, he said, “Those who have formed an alliance (TDP, JSP and BJP), have jettisoned their principles and values concerning the VSP issue.”