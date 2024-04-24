Andhra Pradesh: Every contestant is highly affluent

Vanga Geetha, YSRC

The sitting Kakinada MP is in the poll fray from Pithapuram Assembly constituency against Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. Geetha started her political career with the TDP and later joined the PRP in 2009 and won as an MLA from Pithapuram. In 2019, she joined the YSRC, and won as Kakinada MP. Her family assets are worth Rs 2,914.93 lakh, including Rs 237.96 lakh movable and Rs 2,676.35 lakh immovable. Her liabilities are shown at Rs 517.93 lakh. She has no pending cases

Chintamaneni Prabhakar, TDP

The senior TDP leader who represented Denduluru Assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014, and worked as a Whip, is contesting again from the same segment. The total assets of the TDP leader and his family members stand at Rs 53,85,27,529, including Rs 3,02,46,229 movable and Rs 50,82,81,300 immovable. His total liabilities amount to Rs 1,81,80,461. As many as 93 pending cases are against him, and he was convicted in one case

Y Satya Kumar Yadav, BJP

The BJP national secretary is contesting from Dharmavaram Assembly constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district against sitting YSRC MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy. Dharmavaram was allotted to the BJP as part of tripartite alliance. He and his family own assets worth Rs 9,48,23,599, including Rs 4,37,53,074 movable and Rs 5,10,70,525 immovable, besides Rs 2,14,55, 924 liabilities. He has no pending cases registered against him