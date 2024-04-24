Andhra Pradesh: Vijayasai files papers, net worth Rs 36.51 crore

TIRUPATI : V Vijayasai Reddy, YSRC candidate for Nellore parliamentary constituency, filed his nomination at the District Collectorate on Tuesday. As per the affidavit submitted by him, he and his family own assets worth Rs 36,51,67,286, including Rs 7,04,67,286 movable and Rs 29,47,00,000 immovable. The total liabilities of the family are shown at Rs 22,84,855. He has 25 cases filed against him.

Addressing the media after filing his nomination, Vijayasai thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity to repay his debt to the soil of Nellore.

“This is a day to be written in golden letters in my life. Contesting as the YSRC candidate from my home district for the Lok Sabha seat is the greatest moment of my life,” he said.

Vowing to remain indebted to the people of Nellore forever, Vijayasai said he will follow the footsteps of Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, who represented the constituency earlier, in serving the people.