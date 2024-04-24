'Electorate not so weak to be coerced by resigned volunteers': Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court observed that voters are not so weak as to be coerced by the volunteers to vote in favour of someone. Hearing a petition filed by Bode Ramachandra Yadhav seeking court directions to the government not to accept the resignations of the volunteers till elections are over, as they might influence the voters, Justice B Krishnamohan said once volunteers resign, the relationship between him and the people is disconnected. In that case, how would the people be influenced, he questioned.

Further, the court pointed out that volunteers are not giving money from their pockets, hence where is the question of the people listening to them? “Voters will cast their vote as per their discretion when they reach the polling booth,” it observed.