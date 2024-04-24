'Electorate not so weak to be coerced by resigned volunteers': Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court observed that voters are not so weak as to be coerced by the volunteers to vote in favour of someone. Hearing a petition filed by Bode Ramachandra Yadhav seeking court directions to the government not to accept the resignations of the volunteers till elections are over, as they might influence the voters, Justice B Krishnamohan said once volunteers resign, the relationship between him and the people is disconnected. In that case, how would the people be influenced, he questioned.
Further, the court pointed out that volunteers are not giving money from their pockets, hence where is the question of the people listening to them? “Voters will cast their vote as per their discretion when they reach the polling booth,” it observed.
The court also asked the petitioner, whether there were any incidents of volunteers participating in election campaigns after resignation. It directed the Election Commission to submit the details of volunteers, the number of those who resigned, and how many are presently working.
Appearing for the government, Advocate General S Sriram said that after volunteers resign, the government has no power over what they do. He said they are not government employees and if they do not work for three continuous days, they can be removed. Further, he said they have replaced the Janamabhoomi committee that existed in the previous government.
Even civil servants are resigning and contesting elections, he pointed out and added that after resignation from jobs, no one can be controlled. Election Commission counsel too has expressed similar argument. The case hearing was adjourned to Wednesday.