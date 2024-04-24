Indian Railways introduces ‘Economy Meals’ at Rs 20 for general passengers

VIJAYAWADA: To provide quality, affordable and hygienic meals to rail passengers, Indian Railways in collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced the concept of ‘Economy Meals’.

Anticipating the surge in passenger traffic during summer, rail passengers, particularly for those travelling in general coaches, are provided with two types of meals at an affordable cost. These meal counters are now operational at over 100 stations across Indian Railways.

On South Central Railway, economy meals are being served at 23 counters in 12 railway stations. These stations include Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta, Guntakal, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Vikarabad, Pakala, Dhone, Nandyal, Purna and Aurangabad railway stations.

Over Vijayawada Division, the meals are being sold at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry Station Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaar units.

The initiative offers a two-pronged approach. One can avail Economy Meals, which is priced at Rs 20, providing a satisfying and affordable for passengers on the go. If one seeks a lighter bite, one can opt for Snack Meals priced at Rs 50.

Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil said these meals are available at counters conveniently located near general second-class (GS) coaches on platforms. He said that the initiative aims to cater to passengers’ dietary needs while ensuring convenience and affordability during their journey.

Earlier, this service was successfully piloted at about 51 stations last year across Indian Railways.