Lokesh worth Rs 542 cr, Pawan owns Rs 164 cr assets

GUNTUR : The net worth of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh and his family is a whopping Rs 542.18 crore. The TDP general secretary is in the poll fray from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, the value of his assets has increased by 45.09%, compared to Rs 373.67 crore five years ago.

His family’s annual income stood at Rs 9,50,25,808 in the financial year 2022-23. This includes moveable assets worth Rs 394,09,65,343 and immovable assets worth Rs 148,08,01,696. While majority of the assets, valued at Rs 433,99,32,005 are owned by Lokesh, his wife Brahmani owns assets worth Rs 80,65,51,402, including moveable assets worth Rs 45,06,30,277 and immovable assets worth Rs 35,59,21,125.

Their son, Devansh, owns assets worth Rs 27,52,83,632, including moveable assets valued at Rs 7,35,12,607 and immovable assets worth Rs 20,17,71,025.

Lokesh has over one crore shares in Heritage Foods Ltd with a market value of Rs 337.85, totalling Rs 339,11,53,496. His wife, who is also the executive director of Heritage Foods, owns over 4.30 lakh shares valued at Rs 14.56 crore. She also owns gold, silver, and precious stones worth Rs 3,60,33,978.

The family’s overall liabilities exceed over Rs 18 crore. While Lokesh has liabilities to the tune of Rs 3,48,81,937, in the form of a joint housing loan with his father, Brahmani’s total liabilities stand at Rs 14,34,37,042.

According to the affidavit, Lokesh’s name appears in as many as 23 FIRs pertaining to different cases.