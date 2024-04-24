Over 7.5k avail 5 per cent property tax discount in Ongole so far

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities have stepped up awareness campaigns to get the attention of the residents for collecting the property tax dues by offering a 5 per cent discount on the total payment of the annual house tax amount by the end of April.

There are around 61,000 property tax assessments falling under the OMC limits and among them nearly 10,000 assessments are commercial units. Speaking to TNIE, OMC commissioner informed that the corporation has collected around Rs 10 crore tax amount from nearly 16,000 assessees last year. Aiming to reach the target, the OMC authorities started campaigns in all municipal wards/divisions with the support of the local ward secretariat staff.

“The tax due amount for the last financial year stands at Rs 32 crore, excluding the long-pending tax dues of Rs 11 crore. Till date around 7,500 assessees availed the 5 per cent discount and paid around Rs 5 crore tax amount,” said OMC Urban Development Wing revenue inspector Madhusudhan.

The OMC is focusing on collecting house tax dues from around 12,000 small houses within 375 sq.yards of plinth area in and around Ongole city by the end of April.

“We have set up a special control room at the OMC and the staff are making calls to all the house owners regarding their tax dues. They are explaining to the house owners about the discount and are requesting them to clear their dues in advance to avail the benefits,” Madhusudan explained.

For the convenience of the taxpayers, the OMC is planning to function special counters even during holidays.