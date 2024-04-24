Tight vigil to ensure peaceful polls in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Aiming to provide a free and fair electoral environment in the district beside implementing strict surveillance measures to prevent illegal transportation of liquor, unaccounted cash and other valuables, as many as 48 checkposts have been set up in the erstwhile Guntur district. In addition to this, over 5,000 polling centres have been set up in the erstwhile district for the coming general elections.

In order to ensure robust surveillance, District Election Officers and SPs are conducting regular inspections at the inter-State and inter-district checkposts and critical polling stations. They are also guiding staff on enhancing vigilance strategies to achieve better results.

As many as 15 checkposts and 1,886 polling centres have been set up in Guntur district. Since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, Guntur district administration along with the police department has seized unaccountable cash, NDPL, and other items worth over `2.4 crore.

It is to be noted that Palnadu district shares over a 100-km boundary, including land and riverbed, with Nalgonda and Suryapet districts in Telangana. Taking this into consideration the Palnadu police have intensified vehicle checks at nine integrated checkposts. Along with this, six additional checkposts, including two excise checkposts, three forest and one transport department checkpost, have been set up.