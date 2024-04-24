Uddanam farmers pin hopes on CM Jagan about Vamsadhara-Bahuda river project

SRIKAKULAM: The hopes of Uddanam farmers are on rise as the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Srikakulam district as part of the ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus tour on Wednesday.

The farmers of the region are pinning their hopes, expecting an announcement on the Vamsadhara-Bahuda River Interlinking High-Level Canal Project.

The project is expected to water at least 1.30 lakh acres in 16 mandals and also strengthen the already irrigated ayacut of 1.40 lakh acres in the district.

It may be recalled that the TDP Government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, sanctioned the Vamsadhara-Bahuda River Interlinking High-Level Canal Project with an estimated cost of `6,326 crore under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) and finalised the tenders. However, the ruling YSRC government cancelled the tenders in the name of ratification. Ever since, the fate of the project has been in a limbo. Therefore, the farmers in the region are expecting an announcement from CM YS Jagan during his election campaign in the district.