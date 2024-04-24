Welfare and growth my agenda: Devineni Avinash

Devineni Avinash, YSRC candidate for Vijayawada East Assembly constituency, is confident of winning the people’s mandate as he has been with them, striving for their welfare and development for the last 4-5 years, even though he was not an elected representative. In an interview with S Guru Srikanth, Devineni Avinash, asserted that the development of the constituency on all fronts and the welfare of people will be his only agenda

How are your winning chances?

Extraordinary. Reason, let me explain. For the last five years, I have been among the people of the constituency through thick and thin. We have been implementing the welfare schemes of our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ensuring that every eligible person stands benefited. Development in the constituency is visible only in the last five years. People are aware of what the person aged 70 years has not done for the last 10 years he represented, and what the 35-year-old young man, that is me, has done for the constituency in the last five years, though not elected.

What makes you think people of the constituency will give their mandate to you?

Development programmes and welfare schemes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and my sincere efforts to ensure their effective implementation.

You contested from Gudivada on TDP ticket and later quit that party and joined YSRC. Since then you have been preparing ground for the next elections in the constituency. How far you have succeeded?

I have been striving day and night to address the issues of the constituency that have been pending for several years after being made YSRC incharge of Vijayawada East. Whenever I took problems or issues to the notice of the Chief Minister, he immediately sanctioned the needed funds to address them. Roads and drainage issues were addressed. Most importantly, the long-standing demand for the Krishna River Retaining Wall was fulfilled much to the relief of thousands of people.

You are contesting against a seasoned politician, who has been an MP and two-time MLA. How do you see your opponent?

Gadde Ramamohan could win the 2014 elections as my father Nehru secured 20,000 votes, thus splitting the votes. In 2019, Boppana Bhava Kumar was elevated from corporator to the MLA candidate, and he was not able to reach out to the people as desired. Gadde may be a seasoned politician, but I am not a political novice. I have been in politics since the age of 18. I spearheaded the Samaikyandhra movement in Krishna district and agitated for Special Category Status. Though contested elections twice, but was not elected. However, I get myself involved in serving the people and addressing their problems. During Covid pandemic, when the MLA was sitting in his house, I took the risk to reach out to the people in need. People are well aware of who is what.

If elected, what will you do to the constituency?

My only priority will be the welfare and development of the people in the constituency and completing the pending issues of housing. I will be there for them at all times.