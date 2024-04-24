'Who will Jagan blame if pensions are not delivered on May 1?' asks Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said if the social security pensions are not distributed on May 1, it should be assumed that the State government has hatched a conspiracy. He took out an impressive rally on Tuesday for filing his nomination to contest the elections from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Speaking to mediapersons, the actor-politician said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government blamed the Opposition for the delay in distribution of pensions in April for its failure to distribute pensions on time. Now, if it fails again to deliver pensions at the beneficiaries’ doorstep on May 1, who would be blamed, he sought to know.

“Time has come to put an end to the YSRC government’s anarchy in the State,” he said.

While addressing a public meeting at Uppdada in Pithapuram, he listed out a plethora of problems bogging down the people of Kakinada region, especially Uppada. The JSP chief said fishermen of the region remain neglected as several initiatives proposed for their uplift have remained unfulfilled. “The `422-crore fishing harbour project is still only on paper,” he pointed out.

He highlighted the unresolved issue of Kakinada SEZ lands and sought to know what happened to the promise of employment to eligible youth in the region.

Warning YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to control his tongue, Pawan asked him to refrain from passing remarks similar to the ones he made against his brother Chiranjeevi.