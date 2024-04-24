'Will fulfil people’s dreams with schemes,' says Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that his government’s schemes were aimed at fulfilling the dreams of the people of the State, particularly women and elderly people.

Speaking at the Memanta Siddham public meeting in Vizianagaram district, Jagan said for him, the dreams of the people are his schemes. “In the last 58 months, I have transferred Rs 3.75 lakh crore into the accounts of the people through various DBT and non-DBT initiatives. People from all walks of life have different dreams. I will fulfil everyone’s dreams through my schemes,” he asserted.

Jagan added that he had understood the dreams of the poor and introduced nearly 40 schemes.

“To fulfil these dreams, I pressed the button 130 times, distributing Rs 2.70 lakh crore into their bank accounts through various welfare schemes. I am proud to say that I could deliver the dreams of my sisters directly into their bank accounts through my schemes,” he said.

Explaining the initiatives he has introduced to fulfil the dreams of the people, he said YSR Aasara and the YSR Zero Interest were implemented to empower women.

“The YSR Cheyutha scheme was crafted to support SC, ST, BC, and Minority sisters aged between 45 and 60 years. For my Kapu sisters, we initiated the Kapu Nestham scheme,” he pointed out.

Jagan said women dream of owning homes. “To fulfil this dream, we have issued 31 lakh house titles in the name of my sisters, with 21 lakh houses already under construction. The dream belongs to you, but the scheme is mine,” he asserted.

During the previous TDP regime, such schemes were non-existent. “We witnessed a government which focused solely on monetary gains, a regime that cheated the women, left them stranded, and exploited them,” Jagan alleged.