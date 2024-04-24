'Will fulfil people’s dreams with schemes,' says Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that his government’s schemes were aimed at fulfilling the dreams of the people of the State, particularly women and elderly people.
Speaking at the Memanta Siddham public meeting in Vizianagaram district, Jagan said for him, the dreams of the people are his schemes. “In the last 58 months, I have transferred Rs 3.75 lakh crore into the accounts of the people through various DBT and non-DBT initiatives. People from all walks of life have different dreams. I will fulfil everyone’s dreams through my schemes,” he asserted.
Jagan added that he had understood the dreams of the poor and introduced nearly 40 schemes.
“To fulfil these dreams, I pressed the button 130 times, distributing Rs 2.70 lakh crore into their bank accounts through various welfare schemes. I am proud to say that I could deliver the dreams of my sisters directly into their bank accounts through my schemes,” he said.
Explaining the initiatives he has introduced to fulfil the dreams of the people, he said YSR Aasara and the YSR Zero Interest were implemented to empower women.
“The YSR Cheyutha scheme was crafted to support SC, ST, BC, and Minority sisters aged between 45 and 60 years. For my Kapu sisters, we initiated the Kapu Nestham scheme,” he pointed out.
Jagan said women dream of owning homes. “To fulfil this dream, we have issued 31 lakh house titles in the name of my sisters, with 21 lakh houses already under construction. The dream belongs to you, but the scheme is mine,” he asserted.
During the previous TDP regime, such schemes were non-existent. “We witnessed a government which focused solely on monetary gains, a regime that cheated the women, left them stranded, and exploited them,” Jagan alleged.
On prioritising the education sector in the State, Jagan said he saw children unable to attend school due to poverty during his padayatra.
“I had understood the aspirations of the poor mother who dreams of a bright future for her children. To fulfil them, we established English medium schools, introducing IB in government education. We introduced various measures such as TOEFL training in government schools starting from the third grade, Byju’s content, and digital teaching from the sixth grade, and providing tablets to students in the eighth grade. We have extended educational and accommodation benefits to 93 per cent of children pursuing higher education. These are the dreams of the children and we have fulfilled them,” he said.
He questioned whether TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had done anything for the poor during his regime. “How come Chandrababu Naidu did not come up with any such initiatives? It is because Chandrababu signifies Chandramukhi, not someone who works for the welfare of the poor, but someone who preys on them,” Jagan quipped.
Jagan likely to release YSRC manifesto on Friday
After concluding his bus yatra on Wednesday, Jagan is likely to release the YSRC manifesto on April 26.
The YSRC president held a meeting with senior leaders, MLAs and candidates who are in the poll fray from north Andhra region on Tuesday when he took a break from campaigning. He reportedly discussed with them issues that need to be included in the agenda, specifically with respect to development of Visakhapatnam, which is touted as the executive capital of the State.
Jagan reportedly told the leaders that he would not promise any scheme that cannot be implemented. “We shall come out with a manifesto that promises what we can deliver,” he told his leaders. According to sources, all the welfare schemes that are being implemented will be continued.
The Chief Minister will reach Vijayawada on Wednesday after completing his Memanta Siddham yatra in Srikakulam.
On April 25, he will file his nomination in Pulivendula and address the public.
Subsequently, party leaders are chalking out a schedule of public meetings to be addressed by Jagan as part of the third phase of campaigning. Jagan is likely to address two public meetings in a day — one each in a region, sources said.