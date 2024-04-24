Will TDP’s risky bet in Kadapa prove fruitful to thwart YSRC hat-trick?

KADAPA: For the last three decades, Kadapa Assembly constituency has been represented by candidates from the Muslim community, irrespective of which party they belong to.

Notwithstanding the trend, the TDP has fielded Reddapgari Madhavi Reddy, a Hindu. She is the wife of TDP politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy. On the other hand, the YSRC has renominated sitting MLA and Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzad Basha, who is vying to secure a hat-trick win.

Political analysts have opined that the decision of the TDP to rope in a Hindu candidate might polarise the voters of the Kadapa Assembly constituency on communal lines.

The constituency has a significant population of both Hindus and Muslims and they often dictate the outcome of any election. Keeping this in mind, the ruling YSRC, in a bid to maintain communal balance in the city, nominates Muslims to legislative posts and allocates Mayor seats to Hindus.

Some of the top concerns of the voters in the constituency include the unaddressed drinking water woes, pending projects to beautify Bugganvanka stream and Old Kadapa Tank and construction of high-level bridges. The Rs 462-crore project proposed to divert water from Brahma Sagar to address drinking water problems in Kadapa is still at the initial stage.

Additionally, works to construct service roads leading to the protection wall of Buggavanka, infamous as the sorrow of Kadapa, are yet to be taken up. Stormwater drainage works, which were taken up at a cost of Rs 69.20 crore, are yet to be completed.