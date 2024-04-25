2022 batch IFS officer from AP receives seven medals

VIJAYAWADA: The 2022 Indian Forest Service batch officer Md Abdul Rawoof of Andhra Pradesh was awarded the ‘All round outstanding performance’ medal for securing highest overall aggregate marks in the professional training course. He also bagged seven other medals during his training.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Rawoof with medals at the convocation ceremony held by the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun on Wednesday. Rawoof bagged awards for Distinction in Personality Development, Academic Excellence, Best working plan, All Academic Subjects, Nilgiri Wildlife Club essay writing and Best Communication Skills.

Rawoof has completed BTech in Civil Engineering from IIT-Bombay and MS in Transportation Engineering from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), USA. Before joining the IFS, he worked at NABARD in Chennai.