Andhra CM concludes bus yatra, exhorts people to vote for YSRC so welfare schemes continue

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that people should vote for the YSRC for the continuation of the welfare schemes. Terming the upcoming elections as a Kurukshetra battle, he said the polls are not meant for electing the MLAs and MPs, but for continuing the people-oriented reforms initiated by his government.

Winding up his 22-day Memanta Siddham campaign in Tekkali of Srikakulam district, Jagan said, on the contrary, voting for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will only mean ending all of them for good.

During his last public meeting held as part of his bus yatra, Jagan elaborated on the plethora of welfare schemes and development works taken up by his government.

He said the newly-renovated government hospitals are all set to provide quality healthcare services while the volunteer system is ready to provide civic services at the doorstep of citizens.

“Upgraded government schools are all set to offer quality education to our children. As many as 15,002 Village and Ward Secretariats will provide services to the people in their villages,” he asserted.

He said he was Siddham (ready) for the elections with the 1.35 lakh youngsters for whom he had provided jobs, and with the Grama Swaraj he had achieved through door-to-door delivery of civic services across the State.

Meanwhile, Jagan is set to file his nomination in Pulivendula on Thursday.