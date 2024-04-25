Andhra CM concludes bus yatra, exhorts people to vote for YSRC so welfare schemes continue

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that people should vote for the YSRC for the continuation of the welfare schemes. Terming the upcoming elections as a Kurukshetra battle, he said the polls are not meant for electing the MLAs and MPs, but for continuing the people-oriented reforms initiated by his government.
Winding up his 22-day Memanta Siddham campaign in Tekkali of Srikakulam district, Jagan said, on the contrary, voting for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will only mean ending all of them for good.
During his last public meeting held as part of his bus yatra, Jagan elaborated on the plethora of welfare schemes and development works taken up by his government.
He said the newly-renovated government hospitals are all set to provide quality healthcare services while the volunteer system is ready to provide civic services at the doorstep of citizens.
“Upgraded government schools are all set to offer quality education to our children. As many as 15,002 Village and Ward Secretariats will provide services to the people in their villages,” he asserted.
He said he was Siddham (ready) for the elections with the 1.35 lakh youngsters for whom he had provided jobs, and with the Grama Swaraj he had achieved through door-to-door delivery of civic services across the State.
Meanwhile, Jagan is set to file his nomination in Pulivendula on Thursday.
“We are ready to face the elections as we have been delivering `3,000 as monthly pensions at the doorsteps of each beneficiary on the first of every month,” he said and added that Siddham is not just an election campaign, but is a sign of self-confidence that he has to seek votes from the people for the good work he has done.
Jagan maintained that he had fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises made in the run up to the 2019 elections. “Opposition parties, on the other hand, have stitched up alliances,” he mocked.
Reminding the people that Naidu had never fulfilled the promises he made in the 2014 manifesto, the Chief Minister said Naidu had assured farm loan waiver, DWCRA loan waiver, Rs 10,000 crore BC sub-plan, one job for each household, financial assistance to unemployed youth, three cents of land to the eligible poor, construction of a hi-tech city, and development of cities on par with Singapore. However, he failed to fulfil even a single promise, he added.
“This time, again, the alliance partners are joining forces, to deceive the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of Super Six. Naidu and his alliance partners have a habit of cheating people with false promises and plundering the State’s resources,” Jagan alleged.
In a dig at Naidu, he questioned, “People identify the characters in movies based on their deeds, whether they are a hero or villain. And now, who is the hero and who is the villain in Andhra Pradesh politics?”