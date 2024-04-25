Andhra Pradesh: Affidavits reveal affluence of nominees

Gudivada Amarnath, YSRC

The IT Minister transitioned from the Congress to the TDP, before joining the YSRC in 2014. Elected from Anakapalle in the 2019 elections, he carries on the political legacy of his father Gurunadha Rao. He is in the fray from Gajuwaka. He and his family assets are worth Rs 10,55,93,572, including Rs 3,64,68,272 movable and Rs 6,91,25,300 immovable. The liabilities of the family are shown at Rs 93,16,395. He has no pending cases against him.

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, YSRC

An educationalist turned politician, he was elected from Bheemili Assembly constituency for the second time in 2019. He won the seat in 2009 on PRP ticket. Now, he is contesting from the same constituency. He and his family own assets worth Rs 40,93,44,680, including Rs 10,26,91,180 movable and Rs 30,66,53,500 immovable, besides having liabilities of Rs 1,13,32,141. He has no pending cases against him.

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, YSRC

He is a two time MLA from Chandragiri Assembly constituency in Tirupati district. He is in the poll fray from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency now as part of the YSRC poll strategy to make a clean sweep. His total assets stand at Rs 16,55,37,612, including Rs 7,75,37,612 movable and Rs 8,80,00,000 immovable. His liabilities are shown at Rs 8,57,60,196. He has 11 pending cases registered against him.

Nandigam Suresh, YSRC

The sitting Bapatla MP was born to a poor agriculture labourer family. A close associate of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is contesting Bapatla (SC reserved) Lok Sabha constituency for the second consecutive time. He and his family assets stand at Rs 2,74,75,236, including Rs 1,07,14,436 movable and Rs 1,67,60,800 immovable. His total liabilities are put at Rs 86,25,319. He has one pending case against him.