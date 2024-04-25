Andhra Pradesh: Affidavits reveal affluence of nominees

Gudivada Amarnath, YSRC
The IT Minister transitioned from the Congress to the TDP, before joining the YSRC in 2014. Elected from Anakapalle in the 2019 elections, he carries on the political legacy of his father Gurunadha Rao. He is in the fray from Gajuwaka. He and his family assets are worth Rs 10,55,93,572, including Rs 3,64,68,272 movable and Rs 6,91,25,300 immovable. The liabilities of the family are shown at Rs 93,16,395. He has no pending cases against him.
Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, YSRC
An educationalist turned politician, he was elected from Bheemili Assembly constituency for the second time in 2019. He won the seat in 2009 on PRP ticket. Now, he is contesting from the same constituency. He and his family own assets worth Rs 40,93,44,680, including Rs 10,26,91,180 movable and Rs 30,66,53,500 immovable, besides having liabilities of Rs 1,13,32,141. He has no pending cases against him.
Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, YSRC
He is a two time MLA from Chandragiri Assembly constituency in Tirupati district. He is in the poll fray from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency now as part of the YSRC poll strategy to make a clean sweep. His total assets stand at Rs 16,55,37,612, including Rs 7,75,37,612 movable and Rs 8,80,00,000 immovable. His liabilities are shown at Rs 8,57,60,196. He has 11 pending cases registered against him.
Nandigam Suresh, YSRC
The sitting Bapatla MP was born to a poor agriculture labourer family. A close associate of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is contesting Bapatla (SC reserved) Lok Sabha constituency for the second consecutive time. He and his family assets stand at Rs 2,74,75,236, including Rs 1,07,14,436 movable and Rs 1,67,60,800 immovable. His total liabilities are put at Rs 86,25,319. He has one pending case against him.
Tenneti Krishna Prasad, TDP
The former DGP is in the fray from Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency. He is said to have aspired for BJP ticket from Warangal. As he failed to get the BJP ticket, the ex-DGP joined the TDP. His family assets are worth Rs 16,11,57,943, including Rs 3,28,82,943 movable and Rs 12,82,75,000 immovable, besides total liabilities of Rs 1,94,00,000. He has no pending cases against him.
Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav, YSRC
A two-time YSRC MLA from Nellore City Assembly constituency has been fielded from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha segment. A dentist by profession, he entered politics and unsuccessfully contested in the 2009 elections on Congress ticket. His family assets are worth Rs 11,06,67,086, including Rs 4,54,31,486 movable and Rs 6,52,35,600 immovable, besides liabilities of Rs 2,00,75,212. He has one pending case against him.
Nadendla Manohar, JSP
An MBA graduate from Osmania University, he won as an MLA from Tenali constituency in 2004 and 2009 elections. He resigned from Congress and joined Jana Sena in 2018, and became the party Political Affairs Committee chairperson. He is in the fray from Tenali again. He owns assets worth Rs 22,85,91,638, including Rs 3,97,36,638 movable and Rs 18,88,55,000 immovable. His liabilities are shown at Rs 43,96,641. He has one pending case against him.
Annabathuni Sivakumar, YSRC
The sitting MLA is contesting for the third consecutive time from Tenali Assembly segment. Though his father was a former TDP MLA, he joined the YSRC. He lost the election against Alapati Rajendra Prasad of TDP in 2014. In 2019, he defeated the same opponent with a huge majority. He and his family own assets worth Rs 41,68,73,382, including Rs 6,95,49,332 movable and Rs 34,73,24,050 immovable, besides liabilities of Rs 12,46,75,818.