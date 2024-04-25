Andhra Pradesh reels under temp above 40 degrees Celsius

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 54 mandals in the State are likely to reel under severe heatwave, while 154 mandals are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions on Thursday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a heatwave at isolated places across the State, besides predicting hot, humid, and discomforting weather at isolated places across the State for the next four days.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most of the places. As many as 69 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 105 mandals recorded heatwave.

Tummikapalle in Vizianagaram district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 45 degrees Celsius followed by Balapanuru in YSR district at 44.9, Donakonda in Prakasam district at 44.3, Mahanandi in Nandyal district at 44.2, Ravikamatham in Anakapalli district at 44.1, Kambampadu in NTR district and Ravipadu in Palnadu district at 44 degrees Celsius.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) advised people not to venture during the daytime between 11 am and 3 pm. The IMD emphasised the significant risks of elevated temperatures during heatwaves, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.