Attack on Andhra CM: Accused sent to police custody

VIJAYAWADA: The Principal Junior Civil Judge-cum-Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Vijayawada on Wednesday pronounced that the prime accused in the case related to the attack on Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will undergo police custody for three days starting from Thursday.

Judge C Ramana Reddy further instructed the investigating officers to question the accused Satish Kumar in the presence of either his legal counsel or parents.

He also mentioned that Satish shall be called for questioning from 10 am to 5 pm.

The North Zone assistant commissioner of police (ACP) filed the petition with the court seeking custody of the accused for further investigation into the case. Satish is currently at NTR district jail in Vijayawada.

Police informed the court that the 19-year-old had hurled a stone on the Jagan during his ‘Memanta Siddham’ election campaign near Vivekananda School in Ajit Singh Nagar on April 13.