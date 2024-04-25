Can’t ask volunteers not to resign: ECI

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it cannot give directions not to accept the resignations of the volunteers in the State, as it is their personal decision.

Advocate Avinash Desai, appearing for the ECI, said unless there is a clause in their contract that they cannot resign, issuing orders asking them not to resign is not possible.

He said that petitioner Bharath Chaitanya Yuvajana party founder president Bode Ramachandra Yadhav’s request is very peculiar as he wants ECI to direct the government not to accept the resignations of the volunteers, which is not possible. Taking it into consideration, Justice B Krishna Mohan directed the ECI to file a counter with all these details and adjourned the case hearing for two weeks.

During the arguments, the court was informed that between March 18 and April 22, a total of 62,571 volunteers have resigned, while 929 volunteers were removed for violation of Model Code of Conduct. Further ECI has issued orders not to employ volunteers as polling agents

Special Government Pleader Chintala Suman said that following ECI orders, the government has not entrusted any work to volunteers and they are now idle. However, they are being paid honorarium and this is proving taxing on the exchequer.

Meanwhile, Advocate PVG Umesh said ECI is empowered to give any orders under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution and it is being urged to use these powers to issue orders to the government for not accepting the resignations of the volunteers. The petitioner was directed to file a counter.