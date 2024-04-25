CM Ramesh owns Rs 497 cr assets, MVV worth Rs 400 cr

GUNTUR : Rajya Sabha MP Ramesh Munaiah Chintakunta, popularly known as CM Ramesh, filed his nomination on Tuesday to contest the Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency. As per the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, the net worth of Ramesh and his family is Rs 4,97,60,24,996, up from Rs 2,58,20,37,599 in 2018, indicating a 92% jump in the last six years.

They own moveable assets worth Rs 51,92,55,400 and immovable assets worth Rs 4,45,67,69,596. The couple’s income stood at Rs 1,87,29,250 in financial year 2022-23.

Ramesh owns majority of assets, valued at Rs 2,92,05,45,927. This includes immovable assets worth Rs 2,52,66,21,246 and moveable assets worth Rs 39,39,24,681. His wife Sridevi’s net worth is Rs 2,05,54,79,069, including moveable assets worth Rs 12,53,30,719 and immovable assets worth Rs 1,93,01,48,350.

While the total liabilities of the family was Rs 39,24,57,789 in 2018, it exceeded to Rs 101 crore in 2024.

While Ramesh has liabilities to the tune of Rs 72,04,85,828, Sridevi’s total debt stand at Rs 29,89,91,179. According to the affidavit, Ramesh’s name appears in eight FIRs pertaining to different cases.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, too, filed his nomination papers to contest the Vizag East Assembly constituency.

The net worth of Satyanarayana and his wife Naga Jyothi stands at Rs 419,98,53,074, up by 106% from Rs 203,08,85,624 in 2019.

This includes moveable assets worth Rs 340,34,13,274, and immovable assets worth Rs 79,64,39,800.

The couple own shares worth Rs 82,57,36,598 in MVV Builders, shares worth Rs 4,47,31,726 in MVV Cinema, and Rs 76,49,86,468 in MVV Housing. Their annual income was Rs 4.94 crore in financial year 2022-23.

The family’s overall liabilities exceed over Rs 25 crore. While Satyanarayana has liabilities to the tune of Rs 18,72,60,714, Naga Jyothi’s total liabilities stand at Rs 6.61 crore.

According to the affidavit, Satyanarayana has one pending case against him.

Former CM Kiran Kumar worth over Rs 95 crore

Former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy filed his nomination to contest the Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency. As per his affidavit, his total assets stand at Rs 95,33,92,516, including moveable assets worth Rs 14,68,55,016 and immovable assets worth Rs 80,65,37,500.

His total liabilities stands at Rs 23,00,05,240. He has one pending case against him. A four time MLA from Congress party, he resigned in 2014 and floated his political outfit called Jai Samaikyandhra Party. However, later he returned to the Congress fold, but switched over to the BJP in 2023.