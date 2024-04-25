‘Developed’ Tadipatri constituency cries for attention

ANANTAPUR : Tadipatri Assembly constituency, which was once known for violence and faction feuds, has seen significant development over the past decade. However, the voters have often rued that the development has been limited to the urban areas. The constituency comprises Peddavadugur, Tadipatri, Yadiki and Peddapappur mandals.

The mineral-rich region also holds the distinction of electing a legislator for six consecutive terms. Sons of JC Nagi Reddy, a prominent freedom fighter and politician from the region, had a stronghold over the constituency.

JC Diwakar Reddy first contested the seat in 1985 on Congress ticket and retained it till 2009. While his brother JC Prabhakar Reddy won the seat in 2014 on a TDP ticket, Diwakar Reddy clinched the Anantapur MP seat.

However, in 2019, both brothers stepped down giving way for their respective sons — Ashmit Reddy and Pawan Kumar Reddy. They both lost.

The TDP has once again fielded Ashmit Reddy from the Tadipatri segment, while the ruling YSRC has renominated sitting MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy. It may be pointed out that Kethireddy was once a close associate of JC Diwakar Reddy, but they both don’t see eye to eye now.

Under JC Prabhakar Reddy, Tadipatri Municipality emerged as a model municipality in the country. Residents of Tadipatri say there has been a sea change in the living standards in Tadipatri town.

The constituency has high presence of limestone, which resulted in many cement companies such as Ultratech, Penna and Sagar setting up their units. Other minerals that can be found in the region are black stone and soap stone. While iron ore deposits are found in Peddapappur, granite is found in Peddavadugur.

However, despite being mineral rich, the region is marred by water and unemployment crisis.

Employment opportunities for locals are minimal as 900 of the total 1,200 granite factories and 2,000 black stone units shut shop.

Nagaraju of Tadipatri said, “Despite one single family holding power for so long, the constituency’s problems remain unaddressed. Drinking water is an issue, there is rampant illegal sand mining. Trees are regularly chopped off and the garbage system is abysmal.”

Peddavadugur is dependent on agriculture. But due to lack of proper irrigation facilities, farmers are forced to bring water in tractors for their crops. They do not even get a good support price for their yield. “Where is this so called development. For me it is not visible,” Ramanjaneyulu, a farmer in Peddavaduguru, lamented.

Of the 15 times that elections have been held in the Tadipatri Assembly constituency, Congress won 10 times, TDP twice, KMPP (Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party) once, YSRC once and an independent candidate once. The constituency has also produced several ministers. Challa Subbarayudu was minister in PV Narasimha Rao and Jalagam Vengala Rao’s cabinets, while Diwakar Reddy was minister in Marri Chenna Reddy, N Janardhan Reddy, Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinets. He has also served a protem speaker once.