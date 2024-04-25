Identical names, a new headache for Jana Sena

GUNTUR : Sometimes, the symbols and names of contesting candidates in an election play spoilsport. There were instances where similar symbols or names of candidates created confusion among the voters and marred the prospects of a candidate.

Jana Sena Party Kakinada MP candidate Tangella Uday Srinivas might face a similar situation now. Among the nominations filed on Wednesday was that of Srinivasu Tangella from Jatiya Jana Sena Party, a Hyderabad-based party. Incidentally, the little-known Jatiya Jana Sena Party was allotted the ‘Bucket’ symbol in the Telangana elections.

The party leaders are trying hard to get the same symbol to contest in AP elections and appealed to the ECI for the same. If the ‘Bucket’ symbol is allotted to the Jatiya Jana Sena Party, it will pose a serious challenge to Jana Sena of Pawan Kalyan, as both symbols —Jana Sena’s ‘Glass Tumbler’ and ‘Bucket’ look similar, felt political analysts.

As per the affidavit filed with the ECI, Srinivasu Tangella has Rs 50,000 cash in hand, and Rs 51,000 deposited in two separate bank accounts and the details of all other information, including movable and immovable assets, liabilities are mentioned as not applicable.

Founded in 2022, the Jatiya Jana Sena Party is a registered party but not a recognised party as it had not secured 8% of votes in the general elections. Jatiya Jana Sena national president D Nageswara Rao said, “We are trying to get the ‘Bucket’ symbol. The ECI is likely to allot it to us on April 29.” When asked about the similar names of the candidates of JJSP and JSP, he said that when they selected the candidate for Kakinada MP seat, they were unaware of the fact. “We are planning to contest all 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 LS constituencies in AP,” he added.

However, when TNIE checked, there was no other candidate of the party in the fray as of now and tomorrow will be the last day to file nominations.