PM Modi to campaign in Andhra Pradesh on May 3, 4

VIJAYAWADA : Giving the much needed boost to the saffron party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct electioneering for the candidates of the tripartite alliance for two days. BJP State vice-president Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju said the Prime Minister would tour the State on May 3 and 4.

According to party leaders, the itinerary would be planned in the next couple of days by the State leadership. “The national leadership has just given us the days when the Prime Minister’s programmes could be accommodated. We are chalking out the tour schedule,’’ the leaders said.

Sources said the State unit had earlier sent a proposal for the PM to address meetings at four places. The BJP is contesting six MP and 10 MLA seats in the State along with the TDP and JSP. Modi had earlier addressed a public meeting at Chilakaluripet after the alliance was announced. “We are planning two or three public meetings and a roadshow of the Prime Minister in which the alliance partners will also participate,’’ the sources said.

Modi is likely to campaign in Rajahmundry, Anakapalle and Rajampet where the party’s candidates are contesting. He may also campaign in Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency where TDP candidate Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) is in the fray. BJP’s YS Chowdary is contesting from Vijayawada West constituency.

Sources said that the party had initially planned Modi’s campaign in Tirupati, from where it is contesting and won the Lok Sabha seat earlier, but later favoured Rajampet. The BJP is of the view that Modi’s campaign in Rajampet would boost the party prospects where Kiran Kumar Reddy is pitted against MP PV Midhun Reddy.