Rajnath exposes failures of YSRC govt on irrigation, industrial fronts

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a dig at the Andhra Pradesh government for the delay in the completion of the Polavaram project.

He was speaking at an intellectuals meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, where he addressed various issues concerning the development and governance of AP.

He mentioned the allocation of Rs 15,000 crore by the Central government for the Polavaram project to address the irrigation needs of farmers in AP and criticised the State government for its lack of seriousness in project execution. “To solve the irrigation problem of farmers in AP, the Central government has given Rs 15,000 crore for the Polavaram Project. This project should have been completed long ago, but the State government here is not serious about this project,” he observed.

Emphasising the significance of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), he said that it is poised to become the economic backbone of the region. “The approximately 465-km VCIC corridor, a vital segment of the East West Economic Corridor, is expected to attract investments worth `100 billion to India, generating around one million job opportunities,” he noted.

Expressing concern over the delayed progress of the VCIC due to the State government’s inefficiency, Rajnath Singh highlighted the importance of expediting the project. He further highlighted the fact that apart from the AP government, no other government in the country is collecting tax for garbage collection.

The Defence Minister also raised concerns about the rising drug-related issues in Visakhapatnam, remarking on their negative impact on the city’s reputation. “Visakhapatnam, which is supposed to become a cultural, industrial, and commercial hub, is now becoming infamous as a drug capital. It is very unfortunate. ‘City of Destiny’ is now an ‘International Drugs Distribution Centre’ of drugs,” he rued.

He highlighted concerns over various illegal activities such as sand, land, mining, and milling mafias operating openly in AP, attributing them to the failures of the YSRC government.

He further criticised the financial management of the YSRC government, noting the State’s substantial debt of Rs 13.5 lakh crore, despite increased taxes. He concluded by asserting the necessity for a change in leadership to address these challenges, expressing the NDA’s commitment to alleviate AP from what he perceives as misgovernance and corruption.