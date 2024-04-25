Steps taken to contain wildfires in Nellore

NELLORE: The persisting heatwave-like conditions and sweltering heat have become a driving force for the forest fires in Andhra Pradesh. According to the data from Forest Survey of India, the State has topped the list for the highest number of major forest fire events in the 2023-2024 period since November 1, with a staggering 985 fires reported.

To tackle such incidents and to protect the precious green cover, the forest department of Nellore district ha intensified measures to prevent and contain wildfires across the regions with a forest cover of 2.79 lakh hectare, spanning Nellore, Kavali, Udayagiri, Atmakur and Rapur forest ranges. In a proactive move, the department has appointed 170 experts complemented in fire prevention and suppression, complemented by a dedicated team of 90 forest staff stationed at base camps throughout the ranges.

The urgency of these efforts was underscored by a recent wildfire that erupted on Tuesday late night in the forest area near the Somasila reservoir. A viral video captured the fierce blaze engulfing the forest, highlighting the severity of the situation.

After an extensive fire-fighting operation, officials managed to bring the flames under control. However, the incident served as a stark reminder of the escalating threat of wildfires and the pressing need for proactive measures to safeguard the region’s invaluable natural resources.

Similarly, a few minor incidents were reported in the Veligonda forest area, further emphasising the importance of vigilance and preparedness.

Recognising the importance of community involvement, officials have been actively raising awareness among local tribal communities and residents living in close proximity to the forests. These initiatives focus on promoting conservation, preventing fires, and protecting the region’s wildlife.

The forests are home to nearly 20 species of animals, with the majority roaming in the Udayagiri, Venkatagiri, Rapur, and Atmakur range areas. Instances of wild animals venturing onto roads and near human habitations in search of water have been reported, prompting the forest officials to take measures to mitigate human-animal conflicts. “We have identified 180 small pits in areas frequently visited by animals and arranged 500 tanks and several pits with concrete basements to store rainwater,” said Chandrasekhar, District Forest Officer (Territorial). He informed that the water will be filled regularly in all tanks and pits, and measures are also being taken for preventing forest fires.

In a further effort to enhance preparedness, the department is planning to set up firelines at every 100-metre interval in selected ranges.

These firelines will facilitate rapid communication and enable local forest officials to quickly identify and respond to any fire outbreaks within the forest ranges.