TDP chief promises to transform women’s lives with Maha Shakti

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the yellow party has always been committed to the empowerment of women, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the Maha Shakti scheme will transform the lives of women. He added that his sole aim is to make women independent.

Interacting with women in Srikakulam on Wednesday, Naidu highlighted that the TDP has provided equal rights for women in ancestral properties, 33% reservations in educational institutions and job opportunities.

“DWCRA groups were formed exclusively for women only during the TDP regime to ensure that they are independent. Interest-free loans were provided to these DWCRA groups and separate bazaars were established to market the products they manufacture,” he pointed out.

In a jibe at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu quipped, “Pressing buttons after incurring huge debts is not a great thing.” Further, he asserted that besides implementing welfare schemes, the TDP, in an alliance with the JSP and BJP, will also focus on creation of wealth and generation of jobs, once it comes to power. Exuding confidence that the NDA will resolve the crisis created by Jagan in the State by creating wealth, the former chief minister promised women that houses will be built for them in two cents of land.

Further, he promised that old-age pension will be increased to Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 will be extended to the differently-abled.