TDP & JSP must clarify stand on UCC: Vijayasai

NELLORE : YSRC Nellore parliamentary candidate, V Vijayasai Reddy, demanded that the TDP and JSP, which have allied with the BJP, to clarify their stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He made it clear that the YSRC will not support UCC under any circumstances unless there is a consensus among all religions. He reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s goal is to protect the interests of all castes and religions.

Addressing a public meeting near Mansoor arch in Nellore on Wednesday, he said for the first time in Nellore’s history after Independence, Jagan provided an opportunity for a common person from the Muslim minority community to contest elections by giving a ticket. He urged Muslims to recognise the priority YSRC chief is giving to them. He accused the opposition parties of trying to deceive Muslims and influence voters by spending crores of rupees. “Yet their needs will not be met, and the BJP will not protect their interests,” he added.

The Lok Sabha nominee appealed to people to set aside their differences and unite to ensure the victory of YSRC’s Nellore Assembly constituency Khaleel Ahmed.