Two held for stealing gold worth Rs 45L in Prakasam district

ONGOLE : The Prakasam police nabbed two accused for involvement in a theft case that occurred under Chimakurthy police station limits and recovered stolen property worth `45 lakh from the possession of accused on Wednesday.

According to the police, 50-year-old Pamidi Padmasree, a resident of Vidyanagar Near MRO office, lodged a complaint with the local police on April 22 that her residence was burgled on Sunday, when she went to Pedda Ambatipudi village to attend a funeral of her brother. In her complaint she mentioned that Rs 60,000 cash and gold worth Rs 45 lakh were stolen by unknown miscreants.

Following the orders of the district Superintendent of Police (SP), the Additional SP (Crime) formed special investigation teams under the supervision of DSP.

After analysing technical evidence, including CCTV footage at the locality, the investigation officers funnelled down to Vadisena Venugopal Reddy (25) and Shail Tarrun alias Rafi (19), who were found roaming around the village during day time. It was learnt that Venugopal was a native of Ramabhadrapuram village in Talluru mandal and Rafi was a resident of Chimakurthy town. The police nabbed the accused on Wednesday and recovered around 598.7 grams of gold ornaments worth around `45 lakh. The police officials revealed that several cases were filed against the two accused in Prakasam and Guntur districts.