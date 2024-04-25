Vishwajeet is new Intelligence chief, Ramakrishna appointed as NTR CP

VIJAYAWADA : A day after State Intelligence chief P Sitaramanjaneyulu and NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata were transferred, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued an order appointing two IPS officers in their place.

According to the order, additional director general of police (Railways) Kumar Vishwajeet was appointed as the Intelligence chief, while Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director PHD Ramakrishna has been appointed as NTR district police commissioner.

The order further instructed the two officers to take charge and send the compliance report to the poll panel by Thursday (April 25) 11 am.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India had asked Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy to submit a panel of three officers along with their APAR grading for the last five years and Vigilance Clearance, to replace the officers who have been transferred.

Based on the names sent by the Chief Secretary, the ECI selected the two and instructed the officials concerned to issue further orders pertaining to their appointment.

Coincidentally, the 1994 IPS batch officer, Kumar Vishwajeet was appointed as ADG Intelligence by the ECI in 2019 general elections, replacing the serving AB Venkateswara Rao of 1989 batch IPS.