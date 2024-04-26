Andhra Pradesh: All contestants are wealthy, no commoners

Ambati Rambabu, YSRC

The Minister for Water Resources started his political career with the Congress. In 2011, he joined the YSRC after being suspended from the Congress. He is in the poll fray from Sattenapalli. He and his family assets stand at Rs 42,55,66,715, including Rs 7,50,26,904 movable and Rs 35,05,39,811 immovable, besides liabilities of Rs 11,20,04,840. He has one pending case against him

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, YSRC

The film producer turned politician began his political career with the TDP. After switching loyalties to the YSRC, he is contesting from Gannavaram Assembly segment for the third consecutive time. He and his family assets are worth Rs 1,98,42,31,785, including Rs 7,06,76,560 movable and Rs 1,91,35,55,225 immovable. His total liabilities are shown at Rs 23,20,24,240. He has three pending cases registered against him