Andhra Pradesh: All contestants are wealthy, no commoners

Tangella Uday Srinivas, JSP
The founder of popular chain of tea shops, Tea Time, is making his electoral debut from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan announced Uday’s candidature for the LS seat on March 18. He and his family own assets worth Rs 31,15,35,620, including Rs 28,24,30,770 movable and Rs 3,42,10,120 immovable. His total liabilities stand at Rs 3,42,10,120. He has one pending case against him.
Ambati Rambabu, YSRC
The Minister for Water Resources started his political career with the Congress. In 2011, he joined the YSRC after being suspended from the Congress. He is in the poll fray from Sattenapalli. He and his family assets stand at Rs 42,55,66,715, including Rs 7,50,26,904 movable and Rs 35,05,39,811 immovable, besides liabilities of Rs 11,20,04,840. He has one pending case against him
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, YSRC
The film producer turned politician began his political career with the TDP. After switching loyalties to the YSRC, he is contesting from Gannavaram Assembly segment for the third consecutive time. He and his family assets are worth Rs 1,98,42,31,785, including Rs 7,06,76,560 movable and Rs 1,91,35,55,225 immovable. His total liabilities are shown at Rs 23,20,24,240. He has three pending cases registered against him
Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), YSRC
The film producer turned politician made his electoral debut from Gudivada on TDP ticket in 2004. He joined the YSRC in 2012. He is in the poll fray for the fifth consecutive time from Gudivada Assembly constituency. He and his family members own assets worth Rs 16,85,88,611, including Rs 1,19,88,611 movable and Rs 15,66,00,000 immovable. His total liabilities stand at Rs 3,12,99,900. He has no pending cases
Lakshminarayana VV, JBNP
The former CBI Joint Director unsuccessfully contested on Jana Sena ticket from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. In 2023, he floated Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP). He is in the poll fray from Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency. His total assets are worth Rs 11,82,40,543, including Rs 1,21,40,543 movable and Rs 10,61,00,000 immovable, besides liabilities amounting to Rs 2,08,00,000. He has no pending cases against him.
Kothapalli Geetha, BJP
She made her electoral debut from Araku Lok Sabha constituency on YSRC ticket in 2014 on won. Later, she quit the YSRC, and started Jana Jagruti Party in 2018. After that, she joined the BJP. Now, she is contesting from Araku constituency for the second time. She owns assets worth Rs 16,71,66,953, including Rs 9,74,66,953 movable and Rs 6,97,00,000 immovable, besides having liabilities of Rs 11,76,54,203. She has two pending cases