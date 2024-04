PULIVENDULA(KADAPA) : Defending YS Avinash Reddy, the incumbent Kadapa MP and YSRC’s candidate for the Parliament segment, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The people of this district know, who killed my uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. Avinash has done nothing wrong, and I strongly believe that, so I gave the ticket to him to contest the election.”

Addressing a large gathering at the CSI grounds in Pulivendula, before filing his nomination on Thursday, the YSRC president asserted that Pulivendula will continue to grow forever.

He noted that Pulivendula’s success story is a reflection of his and his party’s commitment to doing good and staying on the right path.

Mocking the opposition leaders, he said, “Unable to face me alone in the political arena, the TDP, JSP and BJP have united to conspire against me. Unfortunately, my two sisters (YS Sharmila and Sunita Narreddy) are being used as part of their conspiracy.”

Holding the Congress responsible for the bifurcation of the State and neglecting to include special category status in the State Reorganisation Act, Jagan asked the gathering if anyone would even vote for the party that divided the State.

“It was Congress which tried to hide YSR legacy. Congress didn’t even receive as many votes as NOTA did,” he pointed out.

It may be pertinent to note that Jagan’s sister and APCC chief YS Sharmila is contesting against Avinash in Kadapa. This perhaps could be the reason why the Chief Minister attacked the Congress. Taking exception to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his allies for often disparagingly describing Pulivendula and its culture, Jagan said, “The culture of Pulivendula, Kadapa and Rayalaeema signify fearlessness.”

Jagan to address three public meetings from April 28

YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start his third phase of poll campaign from April 28. Jagan will be addressing three public meetings daily. On day one, he will address public meetings in Tadipatri, Venkatagiri and Kandukuru Assembly constituencies. On April 29, he will address gatherings in Chodavaram, P Gannavaram and Ponnur.

Younger sisters have become part of Opposition conspiracy, alleges Jagan

Accusing Naidu, JSP president Pawan Kalyan, and BJP State chief D Purandeswari of attempting to tarnish the legacies of YSR, he said, “With their encouragement, some people (referring to Sharmila) are trying to paint themselves as the heirs of YSR.”

Charging the Opposition with trying to destroy Avinash’s life, the YSRC chief said, “My younger sisters have become part of the opposition conspiracy. They are hanging around with those who unfairly defeated Vivekananda in the MLC election.” Stating that the people have to decide the successor of the YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he asked, “After joining the party (Congress) that orchestrated conspiracies against YSR, do these persons think they are the heirs of YSR? How can those who now wear yellow sarees be the true heirs of YSR?”

Stating that voting for Congress is as good as voting Naidu, the Chief Minister said, “Who will benefit if our votes are divided? It will be the TDP supremo and BJP.”