Guntur: Six-day ABDM training programme concludes

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Venkateswar emphasised the significance of Electronic Health Records (EHR) adoption in modern healthcare practices, its role in facilitating data-driven decision-making, and ensuring efficient resource utilisation within healthcare facilities in Andhra Pradesh.

He participated as a chief guest on the final day of a six-day training session by the health, medical and family welfare department of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) held at Haailand resorts in Guntur district.

The training programme, attended by a diverse array of doctors of all teaching hospitals, lab technicians, pharmacists, and staff nurses, focused on harnessing the potential of EHR systems to enhance patient care, streamline administrative processes, and improve overall healthcare delivery.

Participants benefited from hands-on training sessions, practical demonstrations, and insightful discussions led by experienced practitioners. The Commissioner commended their commitment to professional development and encouraged them to leverage their newly acquired skills and knowledge to enhance healthcare services within their respective domains.

ABDM state Nodal officer Boddepally Venkateswar Rao and others participated.