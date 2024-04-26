I want to represent interests of people: Tamanna Simhadri

Tamanna Simhadri shot to fame in 2019 when she become the first transgender to contest an election in the State and that too against TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri. Now, she has decided to take on another big name in the State politics, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram as Bharatiya Chaitanya Yuvajana Party nominee. In an interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Tamanna Simhadri revealed her intentions to serve the people

Did you expect that the Bharatiya Chaitanya Yuvajana Party would field you from Pithapuram?

Politics is unpredictable, and personal expectations often differ from reality. I never imagined that I would contest against Pawan Kalyan. However, after receiving the ticket from our party chief, it is my duty to contest the allotted seat.

How do you feel about contesting against Pawan Kalyan, whom you’ve supported earlier?

My support to Pawan Kalyan stemmed from my belief in his vision for the development of the State. In 2018, I supported Sri Reddy when she started a movement against injustice to women artistes in the film industry. She also targeted Pawan Kalyan. However, I came to know that Pawan Kalyan was targeted at the behest of a film director. Since then, I had been supporting Pawan Kalyan. Many of his supporters like me hoped to see Pawan Kalyan as CM, but it seems the JSP chief’s aspirations lie in supporting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the post. I have realised that Pawan Kalyan didn’t strive to do good for those who believe him, and provide guidance to those who joined politics inspired by him.

Whom do you think is your rival -- Pawan Kalyan or YSRC’s Vanga Geetha?

In politics, every candidate is a potential rival. Regardless of their party affiliation, I see each candidate with equal focus, and I am determined to represent the interests of the people.

You contested against Nara Lokesh in the last elections. How do you plan to make use of that experience now?

Contesting against Lokesh was a significant milestone as I became the first transgender female to contest in Andhra Pradesh, a record recognised by the Guinness Book. Now, I want to utilise that experience and the support I garnered to further my campaign in Pithapuram. Additionally, my movement for the demands like renaming of Krishna district after Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga had earned me recognition and respect among the people, especially in Pithapuram, which is a constituency dominated by the Kapu community.