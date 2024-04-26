Issues galore in Machilipatnam, development of port vital

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency has a plethora of issues that need the attention of policy makers for years, but have been totally ignored.

Bandar or Machilipatnam port has been a long-burning issue. Finally, the works of the port project had commenced in May, 2023. The port is expected to be a pivot of change for the entire Krishna district, and emerge as an important sea port on the East Coast.

After several agitations, the port was sanctioned by the YSRC government, but it hit a roadblock with the contracting agency backing away due to some issues. After the State bifurcation, the project was given to Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, but the project got embroiled in land issues. After the YSRC came to power, the project tender was cancelled, and a new DPR was prepared. Later, the project was handed over to MEIL, which is expected to complete it in two years.

Speaking to TNIE, Vinay of Machilipatnam town said, “The development of the port would bring the much-needed growth to the region, and could create more employment. For several years, the people of Nagayalanka and Edurumondi have been using punts to travel between the two islands risking their lives. The demand for a bridge for years remains a dream.”

In Gudivada, the long pending demand for Road Over Bridge (ROB) is yet to be met, though several assurances were given in this regard. In Gannavaram Assembly segment, the issue of compensation to farmers for the land acquired for airport expansion is yet to be resolved.

Machilipatnam also known as Bandar parliamentary constituency consists of seven Assembly segments, including Bandar, Pedana, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Gannavaram, Pamarru (SC reserved) and Penamaluru. The constituency has a total population of 17,35,079. The total electorate in Machilipatnam is 15,18,826.

The parliamentary constituency, which retained the name Krishna District after the district reorganisation, has rural and semi-urban character, and compared to NTR District, it has more agriculture and aquaculture fields. “Irrigation and drinking water is an issue in the constituency though the perennial Krishna River flows through it. The proposed barrages downstream of Prakasam Barrage have remained a distant dream. Bandar town gets drinking water once in two or three days now. Tail-end lands under Bandar Canal do not get water for irrigation,” pointed out a senior CPM leader of the region.

The demand for rail connectivity between Repalle and Machilipatnam remains unfulfilled. The region will witness a sea change if the rail connectivity is provided, he opined.

The constituency was represented by Communists after it was formed in 1952. Sanaka Buchikotaiah was the first MP. He was succeeded by Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao of Congress, followed by Mandala Venkataswamy Naidu, Y Ankineedu Prasad, Nageswara Rao Meduri, Maganti Ankineedu, K Sambasiva Rao, Kolusu Pedda Reddaiah Yadav, K Satyanarayana, K Sambasiva Rao, Ambati Brahmanaiah and Badiga Ramakrishna. Konakalla Narayana of TDP represented the Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 and 2014. In 2019, Vallabhaneni Balasouri of YSRC was elected.

The sitting MP has shifted his loyalties to the Jana Sena Party, and is contesting the Lok Sabha seat as an NDA candidate. Facing him is Dr Simhadri Chandrasekhar, a noted oncologist, contesting the election for the first time.