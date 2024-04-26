Jagan’s remark on saree shameful: YS Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: In a vehement rebuttal to the remarks made by her brother and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy said her brother seems to have no shame for commenting on the colours of sarees worn by his sisters.

Addressing a public meeting in Guntur on Thursday, she sought to know why Jagan has to stoop to such a low. Calling her brother uncultured for commenting on the colour of her saree, she demanded to know, “Does TDP have any patent on yellow colour or has the party purchased it? Jagan seems to have forgotten that the display of his news channel was yellow colour, which was recommended by YS Rajasekhara Reddy as he believed the colour signifies a good omen.”

Responding to the Chief Minister’s allegations that she reads out of a script prepared by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, she said, “I don’t need to read scripts prepared by others. It is Jagan who reads the script prepared for him verbatim. I am the daughter of YSR, and I don’t have to lower my head before anyone.”

Sharmila, who is contesting the Kadapa MP seat against her cousin YS Avinash Reddy, opined that Jagan lowered himself before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and became his foster son. “Has he ever spoken on the State’s interests? He is the heir of Modi and not YSR,” she quipped and questioned Jagan’s silence over the violence in Manipur. “Why did Jagan support Modi when so many Christians were being killed?” she sought to know.

Claiming that none of those who follow Jagan are his well-wishers, she said, “Women, who spoke ill of YSR are now his sisters. Those who insulted YSR in the Assembly are his relatives.”

Refuting the allegations that the CBI included YSR’s name in the chargesheet, Sharmila said the fact is that it was Jagan who, through his lawyer Sudhakar Reddy, included YSR’s name in the chargesheet by filing a petition so that he could get bail in the case. She challenged Jagan to clarify on the matter.

Earlier, the APCC chief addressed public meetings in Vijayawada and Sattenapalle. She criticised the YSRC government for rendering the State without a capital.

Speaking to mediapersons in Pulivendula, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy said that if her husband N Rajasekhar Reddy is an accused in her father’s murder, he should be arrested. “Whoever is responsible, should be arrested. All I seek is justice for my father,” she added.

Pointing out that Pulivnedula was developed due to the efforts of YSR and Vivekananda Reddy, she asked why Jagan omitted the contribution of Vivekananda Reddy.

Further, she demanded the Chief Minister to come clean on why he withdrew his demand for a CBI inquiry into Viveka’s murder.

A doctor by profession, Sunitha advised Jagan to remove the bandage on his forehead so that air can pass through or else it would get infected.