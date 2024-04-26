No respite from scorching heat in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 56 mandals in the State are likely to reel under severe heatwave, while 174 mandals are likely to experience heatwave-like conditions on Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a heatwave at isolated places across the State, besides predicting hot, humid, and discomforting weather at isolated places across the State for the next four days.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most of the places. According to APSDPS, at around 4 pm, as many as 547 places in the State have reported daytime temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and of them 78 places reported maximum temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius.

APSDMA in its daily bulletin said on Thursday as many as 72 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 102 mandals recorded heatwave. Among the 72 mandals with severe heatwave, 21 each were in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, 12 in Anakapalli district, 11 in Paravatipuram-Manyam district, three each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and East Godavari districts, and one mandal in Kakinada district.