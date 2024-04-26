Political bigwigs set to battle it out in Dhone

KURNOOL : With elections fast approaching, all eyes are on Dhone Assembly constituency in Nandyal district where two prominent politicians — YSRC’s Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and TDP’s Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy — are set to lock horns.

While the sitting Dhone MLA and finance minister is vying for a third term, former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is leaving no stone unturned to wrest the seat from the ruling YSRC. They both have been campaigning vigorously by conducting door-to-door visits and public meetings.

Water crisis, unemployment and migration are some of the top concerns of the voters in the segment.

Lack of irrigation water has resulted in insufficient job opportunities, consequently causing youth and agricultural labourers to migrate to cities like Guntur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ballary in search of livelihood.